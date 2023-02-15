Washington police use of force database comes with growing pains for new agency

(The Center Square) – Legislation enacted in 2021 by the Washington Legislature calls for the creation of a police use of force database managed by a university whose data would be accessible to the public.

The proposal put out by Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office also includes the newly-created Office of Independent Investigation, or OII, which will play an active role in the project, though one legal expert says it creates potential ethical issues for the university managing the database.

SB 5259 calls for a university to “design, develop, and manage the data collection program" containing data submitted by police and sheriff departments every time there is a use of force incident.

Those reports must be submitted no more later than three months after the Attorney General’s Office deems the program ready. When the database goes live, the information will be accessible to the public and downloadable via a CSV file.

OII is not mentioned in SB 5259 or the Advisory Group’s recommendations approved by the Attorney General's Office. However, the request for proposals, or RFP, put out by the State Attorney General’s Office last October requires collaboration with OII, which includes receiving and sharing data.

OII was created by the state legislature in 2021 to conduct investigations into police use of deadly force incidents. It was among the recommendations made by a task force set up by Governor Jay Inslee. Headed by former King County senior deputy prosecutor and superior court judge Roger Rogoff, OII has yet to conduct any investigations but is directed to begin doing so starting in July.

According to OII Community Relations Director Hector Castro, the office activated a hotline in November for police departments to report any deadly use of force incidents, as required by law. As part of the reporting the agencies must tell OII which independent investigative team, or IIT, will be looking into the incident. OII has yet to hire investigators, according to Castro.

“Other than tracking the incidents…we’re not necessarily doing much more than beyond that (right now),” he said.

Under state law , OII is authorized to analyze data “to the extent such data is available to the office. The director is authorized to enter into contracts or memoranda of understanding to access data as needed.”

A 2022 draft interagency agreement between the Attorney General's Office and OII would have given the office access to the names of officers from the use of force incidents reports sent to the university but is legally prohibited from the public database. According to Castro, no interagency agreement between the two agencies currently exists and none is planned.

According to its FAQ page, OII will differ from other investigations in that none of the investigators will be current law enforcement officers. It will also differ in that it has “an increased focus on supporting affected families and staying connected with community organizations that are interested in law enforcement activities.”

An 11-member advisory board advises on policies and procedures, but has no legal authority over investigations.

According to October 2022 emails obtained by The Center Square, OII staff stated that they were “working closely” with the State Attorney General’s Office in drafting the RFP.

However, a December email to Ferguson’s Office from Police Strategies LLC president and former King County deputy prosecutor Bob Scales warned there were serious ethical and legal implications if a university selected to manage the database is required to provide OII data used for investigative purposes.

“If any of the data will be used by OII for investigatory purposes or if any identifying information is involved, then the university’s Institutional Review Board (IRB) would not allow the university to engage in the data collection project," Scales warned. "If the university ignored the IRB’s ruling, then it would be in violation of federal law and would lose millions of dollars in federal funding.”

Commenting on the office's role within the RFP, the OII's Castro said "we haven’t finalized what sort of data or the specifics of the data that we would be collecting" and that currently the agency is only collecting information "when agencies are contacting us."

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs declined to comment on the RFP requiring data be shared with OII; the association’s president Darrell Lowe served on the advisory group. The Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs did not respond to request for comment.