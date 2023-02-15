Long before he was President of the United States, Donald Trump had the irritating and egotistical need to plaster his last name across every building and golf course that he owned. One of his New York golf courses is in the midst of a potential change into becoming a casino and part of that arrangement might involve removing Trump’s name from the course.

Bally’s is currently in talks with Trump Organization to turn 17 acres of the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx into a casino and gaming venue. At the moment, the 192-acre golf course is owned by the company and leased from New York City. While the lease has less than 20 years remaining, the city still has to sign off on any changes to the property.

Bally’s is reportedly telling NYC that it ultimately has plans to acquire the entire property, using a portion of it for a casino and hotel while turning the rest of it into parks and green space. That kind of deal would likely sit well with a lot of locals and politicians as the luxury golf course has never been very welcomed in a community where many people aren’t able to afford it.

Presuming that Bally’s is one of the winning bidders for three downstate gaming permits currently in play, they’ve essentially let it be known that if NYC lets them go forward with their plans, they will remove Trump’s name from the property. Trump’s name is currently an eyesore spelled out in stones just across the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge.

We’ll have to wait and see how the dominoes fall but the people of New York City will probably be pretty happy to make a deal that removes Donald Trump’s name from at least one location.

[ NY Times , Casino.org ]

The post Donald Trump’s name could be removed from golf course appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .