'Ghost Gun,' Pot Recovered From Pair During Charles County Traffic Stop, Sheriff Says

Renia Batista and Jalen Hayes Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff

Police say that a pair from Prince George’s County is facing drug and weapons charges after members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office busted them in a vehicle loaded with illicit items.

Jalen Sincere William Hayes, 22, and Renia Janice Batista, 21, both of Oxon Hill, were arrested by officers during a traffic stop in the middle of the day on Monday, Feb. 13 in St. Charles, according to the sheriff’s office.

At approximately 2:50 p.m. on Monday afternoon, officers conducting a traffic assignment targeting distracted drivers stopped the duo in the area of Smallwood Drive and Barrington Drive for a vehicle and traffic violation.

While approaching the car, police say that the officer could smell marijuana coming out of the vehicle and spotted drug paraphernalia in plain sight, officials said.

Further investigation led to the recovery of a large bag of suspected marijuana and a loaded “ghost gun” that had no serial number, they continued.

Hayes and Batista were arrested without incident and charged with:

Illegal possession of a firearm;

Transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle;

“Other related charges.”

Both were released from the Charles County Detention Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

