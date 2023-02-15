Open in App
Hollidaysburg, PA
WTAJ

Breakfast place in Blair County to host veteran socials

By Rebecca Parsons,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSqPf_0knYDgTt00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Donut Connection, a breakfast place in Hollidaysburg, will be starting a new veteran event next week.

Starting Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. the shop will be hosting a veteran social. The veteran socials will take place every Tuesday of the month from here on out.

Veterans are welcome to join the camaraderie and fun. You can socialize with other veterans, learn about what your community has to offer and meet new people.

Veterans, family members and support personal for veterans are welcome to attend.

Donut Connection is located at 1411 Blair Street. You can contact VA peer Specialist Rob Nagle at 814 – 943 -8117 x 18117 or Robert.Nagle3@va.gov for more information or questions.

