Open in App
Portsmouth, VA
See more from this location?
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth man shot five times by police officer is on the mend

By Regina Mobley,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iUZeY_0knYDUq300

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Andre Rawls is now standing tall after an ordeal that could have been deadly. He was hospitalized for two months after a Portsmouth Police officer shot him five times following an incident on Father’s Day last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qklj_0knYDUq300
Andre Rawls (Photo courtesy – Rawls family)

Rawls, who has a history of mental illness, was walking along Greenwood Drive when an officer approached and Rawls failed to stop advancing toward the officer. The entire incident was caught on camera by passersby. The official police report said Rawls was holding a sharp object; a resident and Rawls said that object was a grilling fork.

Portsmouth attorney Nathan Chapman did the heavy lifting in court last week when he secured a nolle prossed, or set aside, status for the criminal charges filed against his 20-year-old client.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qrFmL_0knYDUq300
(WAVY Photo – Regina Mobley)

Over a period of two months a dream team from Gun Violence Intervention and Prevention Outreach and Research did the heavy lifting to restore Rawls’ mental had physical health at Better Bodies 757 in Hampton.

Dream team helps restore confidence

Cameron Bertrand is the founder of the non-profit organization. Bertrand, in a Zoom interview, explained how members of the care team were able to restore Rawls’ sense of confidence.

“By looking at him as the human being he is. He did not get that from the police officer who emptied five bullets into his body; that should have never happened,” Bertrand said.

The team has spent the past two months restoring Rawls and members of his family who were traumatized by the incident. Bertrand knows all too well the challenges this 20-year-old faces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11nWEB_0knYDUq300
Cameron Bertrand, May 2022 with local families. (WAVY photo – Regina Mobley)

“I got shot six years ago,” said Bertrand, whose case in Norfolk remains unsolved. “For anybody who knows what that feels like, I still wake up every morning with a bullet in my leg.”

Members of the team, which consists of a fitness professional, a physical therapist and a mental health professional, are proud of Andre’s progress.

“We’ve seen improvements in his balance, his coordination, and his strength, I can see the confidence as he comes in now,” said Susan Ottey, CEO of Better Bodies 757, which serves as the headquarters of Gun Violence Intervention and Prevention. The organization serves people and families across the region.

Andre Rawls (WAVY Photo – Regina Mobley)

Team member Jasmine Moore, who sat with Rawls during last week’s court hearing, urges others who have suffered physically and emotionally from the effects of gun violence to contact the team.

“There is support for you we are here for you,” Moore said. “You can get better and you will get better but we have to do this together.”

Know more

If you need assistance from Gun Violence Intervention and Prevention: Outreach and Research or if you would like to contribute to the organization call 757-945-0456 .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Norfolk, VA newsLocal Norfolk, VA
From prison to the people, Norfolk woman on mission to take back community
Norfolk, VA6 hours ago
Home under renovation catches fire on Norcova Avenue in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA14 hours ago
Missing Norfolk teenager found safe
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: 1 injured in shooting on Bannon Court in Hampton
Hampton, VA5 hours ago
Woman arrested in connection to Dunedin Road homicide
Portsmouth, VA13 hours ago
Woman arrested following fatal Valentine’s Day shooting in Newport News
Newport News, VA14 hours ago
1 injured, 3 arrested following shooting at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
1 dead after shooting in NC restaurant parking lot
Ahoskie, NC15 hours ago
Jame City County Police looking to identify suspect in card theft
Williamsburg, VA10 hours ago
NNPD to hold testing event for dispatcher, police officer applicants
Newport News, VA15 hours ago
Police investigate auto-pedestrian crash in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
FBI: Shoes tie Portsmouth CrossFit Slice owner to Jan. 6 insurrection
Portsmouth, VA5 hours ago
Juvenile walks into Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound
Portsmouth, VA3 days ago
Man arrested after standoff with officers on Jefferson Ave in Newport News
Newport News, VA2 days ago
House with ‘hoarding conditions’ catches fire on Green View Ln. in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
5 arrested in multi-jurisdiction gun operation in Newport News, Hampton
Newport News, VA3 days ago
Legacy Lounge reopens as restaurant months after Norfolk revokes permit
Norfolk, VA21 hours ago
Norfolk man among 2 charged following narcotics search in Currituck
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
Region-wide drinking water disinfectant temporarily converted to free chlorine
Virginia Beach, VA11 hours ago
3 adults, 2 children displaced following house fire on Myrtle Ave. in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
TCC to hold job fair Tuesday in Chesapeake
Chesapeake, VA8 hours ago
Foodbank of Southern Virginia to host drive-thru food distribution in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA13 hours ago
Chesapeake School Board votes to allow school, non-school-sponsored clubs to meet
Chesapeake, VA3 hours ago
“We need to exercise what her name meant”: Celebrating the life of Amore Wiggins
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Missing, endangered elderly man found safe
Williamsburg, VA2 days ago
6 people, 2 dogs displaced following house fire on Woolsey Ave. in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
Middle school threat linked to a recent Richneck incident
Newport News, VA9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy