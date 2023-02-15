Priscilla Presley Denies Gifting Ex-‘Jackass’ Star Elvis Memorabilia

Instagram

Bam Margera’s claims that his very close friend Priscilla Presley gave him some of Elvis’ possessions have been refuted by the King’s former wife herself, who told TMZ on Tuesday that she barely knows the onetime Jackass cast member. Earlier this month, Margera posted photos of himself with Presley, insinuating they’d become fast friends, and telling TMZ that she had given him a robe and a ring after a lunch together. In a statement, Presley slammed Margera’s “false information and storytelling,” saying that at “no time during the visit did I give him anything of Elvis’.” Margera was introduced to her as a “new friend” by her son, Navarone Garcia, who brought him over to her house, where Margera “talked non-stop about his new ventures and personal struggles and asked for a photo with me.” Presley continued, “After what Bam has chosen to do, my son and I want no further communication with him. I consider him a dishonest and unstable individual.” Margera, who had not commented publicly on Presley’s statement by Tuesday night, has very publicly battled addiction issues over the past few years, leading to a painful estrangement from the rest of the Jackass crew.

Read it at TMZ