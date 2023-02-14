Open in App
Nashville, TN
Larry Brown Sports

AJ Brown rips ‘Tik-Tok boy’ JuJu Smith-Schuster over disrespectful tweet

By Darryn Albert,

13 days ago
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

AJ Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster will not be each other’s Valentines any time soon.

The Kansas City Chiefs receiver Smith-Schuster went viral Tuesday for a savage tweet about Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, on whom he drew a crucial late holding penalty to set up the Chiefs’ game-winning field goal in Super Bowl LVII. You can see the tweet here .

The Eagles receiver Brown was not pleased about the post and fired back at Smith-Schuster less than an hour later.

“First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it,” tweeted Brown to Smith-Schuster . “[But] this is lame. You was on the way out the league before [Patrick] Mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy.

“[Bradberry] admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your [sic] like that or ever was,” Brown added. “But congratulations again!”

That led to another tweet from Smith-Schuster, who wrote back to Brown saying , “Glad you were finally able to get all that off your chest after all these years. Good game bro.” Smith-Schuster also included a thumbs-up emoji as well as a ring emoji.

For context, Smith-Schuster used to be notorious for making TikTok videos in which he danced on opponents’ logos. Though Smith-Schuster has since ditched the practice, he ruffled many feathers with his antics .

As for Smith-Schuster’s play on the field, Brown is right that his career was on the downtrend before he signed his one-year contract with the Chiefs last offseason. Smith-Schuster found his swagger again with Mahomes though, leading all Kansas City wideouts with 78 catches for 933 yards this season.

There was probably no reason for Smith-Schuster to get that disrespectful with Bradberry less than two full days after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl triumph. It just made him look like a sore winner, and Brown, who is never afraid to mix it up with opponents , let Smith-Schuster know about it.

The post AJ Brown rips ‘Tik-Tok boy’ JuJu Smith-Schuster over disrespectful tweet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

