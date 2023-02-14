Open in App
Detroit, MI
See more from this location?
Larry Brown Sports

Adrian Peterson spoke with Damar Hamlin over ‘disrespectful’ jacket

By Larry Brown,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=145i9R_0knYBQ5t00

Nov 15, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) before the game against the Washington Football Team at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Adrian Peterson took issue with the jacket Damar Hamlin wore to the Super Bowl and says he spoke with the Buffalo Bills defensive back about it.

Hamlin was a VIP at the Super Bowl on Sunday and sat next to Roger Goodell and Donna Kelce. He was wearing a blue and white Letterman-style jacket. The jacket is a fashion collaboration called the “SAINT Mxxxxxx x Takashi Murakami Stadium Jacket” and it sells for thousands of dollars.

The jacket has an odd depiction of Jesus, which left Peterson offended.

“You should be thanking God son! This is Blasphemy!! We all fall short but cmon man! I find this disrespectful!! #grateful #goddid,” Peterson wrote on Instagram Monday.

The legendary running back argued in a follow-up comment that of anyone, Hamlin should especially be grateful to God and be more conscious about the imagery on his clothing.

“But this was different! I know young people don’t think at times,older as well! But with everything surrounding his situation!! This isn’t one of those moments where it’s a young guy not thinking!” Peterson wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Adrian AD/AP Peterson (@adrianpeterson)

Peterson later updated his Instagram post to note that he had spoken with Hamlin.

“So I spoke with @d.ham3 Damar, and we were able to discuss our thoughts as men. I want to be clear, I’m the last person to judge anyone, and that was never my intention. However, I do feel as if the jacket was disrespectful and it was something that I needed to share. I do realize everyone makes mistakes and falls short at times, so again, my intention was never to judge, just to share my opinion.

“Damar, I have respect and love for you and I wish you nothing but the best, but I just can’t rock with that jacket. I feel like there are a lot people, young and old, looking up to you and with power and influence comes great responsibility. I apologize for offending you, I just felt offended in that moment as a man who loves and respects our Lord and Savior, Yeshua.

“After speaking with Damar, I have an understanding that it didn’t come from a place of ill intent!” Peterson wrote in his comment.

Peterson, 37, is a 7-time Pro Bowl running back. The No. 9 overall pick in 2007, Peterson played all the way through the 2021 season, lasting much longer than most running backs. The three-time rushing champion will likely end up in the Hall of Fame. Hamlin is recovering after suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills’ Week 17 game at Cincinnati that wound up being suspended. He has interest in playing football again .

The post Adrian Peterson spoke with Damar Hamlin over ‘disrespectful’ jacket appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Reggie Bush urges Lamar Jackson to join 1 NFL team
Baltimore, MD12 hours ago
Alex Rodriguez spotted with 1 notable MLB great at Timberwolves game
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Report: Vikings want to avoid 1 arrangement with Kirk Cousins
Minneapolis, MN15 hours ago
XFL coach hilariously throws team under the bus during in-game interview
Orlando, FL1 day ago
NBA owner reportedly enters mix to buy Commanders
Washington, DC1 day ago
Video: Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco had funny moment in Rutgers student section
New Brunswick, NJ2 days ago
Report: Daniel Snyder angeing fellow owners with Commanders sale demands
Washington, DC11 hours ago
Panthers hire former All-Pro to big front office position
Charlotte, NC9 hours ago
Ex-NFL head coach lands college job on Mack Brown’s staff
Chapel Hill, NC10 hours ago
Report: Bears ‘leaning toward’ 1 decision with top overall pick
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Willson Contreras has interesting quote comparing Cubs and Cardinals
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Aroldis Chapman suffers injury in his home
Chicago, IL13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy