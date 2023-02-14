Open in App
Dekalb, IL
See more from this location?
ABC 7 Chicago

NIU marks 15th anniversary of Valentine's Day mass shooting under shadow of MSU

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hHKtX_0knYADtt00

The 15th anniversary of the Valentine's Day mass shooting at Northern Illinois University was observed in DeKalb Tuesday, under the shadow of Monday night's tragedy at Michigan State University .

Five people were killed when a man opened fire at NIU on February 14, 2008.

At 3:06 p.m., five bells tolled to mark the perhaps the most tragic event in NIU's history, when a gunman burst into Cole Hall and opened fire, killing five students and injuring many more.

Patrick Korellis was among those injured in the attack. He still has shotgun pellets in the back of his head.

"I got under my desk. I waited and hid. Someone shouted he's reloading. And when that happened I tried to crawl and run toward the door. I felt something hit me in the back of the head," he recalled.

Korellis attended the memorial and left flowers for his classmates. The memorial carries the names of the five students killed, and some in the community go there every year on this date.

"I just think it's important we don't forget. That we keep these five students in our memories and their families in our hearts too," said Nancy Goble.

Kevin Stromberg was in the classroom when the gunfire erupted. He now counsels others who are dealing with trauma.

"I don't think it ever, ever goes away but it becomes more manageable. But it sticks with me," he said.

University officials issued a statement offering their thoughts to the victims of the latest school shooting at MSU, saying in part, "We understand too well the fear, uncertainty and profound sadness they face. The entire Spartan community is in our thoughts."

NIU Police Chief Darren Mitchell, who was there in 2008, said a lot has changed, though the school shootings continue.

"The university is much better prepared to communicate with students and the advent of social media," he said.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Chicago Bulls College Prep evacuated after bomb threat, police say
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Chicago shooting critically injures teen boy found on ground in Greater Grand Crossing: CPD
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Chicago shootings: At least 9 shot, 3 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Family marks 2 years since pregnant mother disappeared after dropping daughter off at school
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Local nonprofit reveals dream bedroom for Hinsdale child with cancer
Hinsdale, IL19 hours ago
How Chicago's DuSable Black History Museum is expanding its global reach
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
All-Black Howard swim team wins 1st championship; Whitney Young alum part of historic win
Washington, DC12 hours ago
SNAP benefits Chicago: Officials warn residents of food program changes starting in March
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Irish Fellowship Club of Chicago to kick off St. Patrick's Day celebrations with charity party
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago shooting: Douglas Park man ID'd after found fatally shot on West Side street
Chicago, IL1 day ago
DACA recipient on way to achieving dream of becoming Blue Island police officer
Blue Island, IL11 hours ago
3 robbed in Downers Grove banquet hall parking lot, police say
Downers Grove, IL18 hours ago
Greektown preparing to celebrate Greek Independence Day with parade, restaurant week
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
Top Chicago mob figure James 'Jimmy I' Inendino worked as FBI informant
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
Chicago's 'most concerned citizen' to continue role as '51st Alderman' at City Hall
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Chicago shooting: Death of female victim found in Little Village alley ruled homicide
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago shooting: 2 shot, including Cook Co. correctional officer, outside nightclub
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Little Village community calls for justice after 20-year-old Guatemalan migrant murdered in Chicago
Chicago, IL2 days ago
At least 2 EF-0 tornadoes touch down in Joliet, Naperville, National Weather Service says
Naperville, IL9 hours ago
New program helps bridge gaps in mental health services support on Chicago's West Side
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
Chicago crime: 7 armed robberies happen within 3 hours across several neighborhoods, police say
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Lincoln Park Zoo news: All 3 new lion cubs are boys, veterinarians say
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago's Loop becoming more residential as more people move downtown, data shows
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Teens get firsthand look at Chicago Park District's summer job opportunities
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Jim Harbaugh helps police clear roadway after large tree falls in Ann Arbor during ice storm
Ann Arbor, MI3 days ago
Chicago police: Thief shoots out door to escape Uptown jewelry store
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Chicago shooting: 1 shot on Bishop Ford Freeway
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago mayoral election: Candidates for mayor make last-minute push on eve of Election Day
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
Chicago mayoral candidates make final push to secure voters ahead of Tuesday's election
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago parish welcomes exiled Nicaraguan priest, recently released political prisoners
Chicago, IL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy