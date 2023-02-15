Hoffman Estates High School students launch groundbreaking majorettes team

A northwest suburban high school is bringing a long tradition from the South to students in Hoffman Estates with the goal of building confidence and possible futures opportunities for college.

The majorettes team at Hoffman Estates High School is known as the Orange Krush and they are one of only a few majorette programs in the suburbs. The girls went to the administration to start the program as a way to get more involved in the school.

"Being around a lot of people that look like me is really nice, it's really comforting," senior Micah Gray said.

Gray and Tam Penner both grew up with majorette programs in the city.

"They're able to compete and we're not able to do out here yet," Penner said. "But we're hoping that we can eventually. (So you guys are breaking ground for everyone else?) Hopefully, yeah. That's what we want."

Many of the dance moves the majorettes learn have origins in West African dance. The coaches say they are generally very different from the cheerleaders and traditional dance squads at the school.

"It started out with African dance and expression. That's what majorettes is," Asst. Coach Susan Buck said.

Majorette programs are a huge attraction at most historical Black colleges and universities, and several members of the Hoffman Estates squad are now hoping to continue dancing in college.

"I want them to get out that they can do anything they put their mind to," Coach Eboni Jackson said. "Don't be afraid to stand out."

Since they started the program halfway through the school year, they've only performed at basketball games so far. But they're looking forward to next fall performing at halftime of football games.