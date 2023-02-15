Open in App
Corning, NY
WETM 18 News

Grottenthaler set for another big year at RIT

By Andy Malnoske,

13 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning lacrosse standout Seth Grottenthaler is back for more success at RIT.

Grottenthaler, a junior on the RIT men’s lacrosse team, returns as a midfielder for the two-time defending NCAA Champions in D-III. Last year, Seth had the most productive year of his career for the Tigers. In 14 games, Grottenthaler had career-highs in goals (11) and assists (6), including a score in the national title game, a 12-10 win over Union in May.

In five NCAA Tournament games last year, Grottenthaler notched eight total points on six goals and two assists in five overall tourney games. This year, Grottenthaler will be looking to put up even bigger numbers as the regular season arrives this weekend.

RIT, ranked number one in the country in the NCAA preseason rankings, will head to Muhlenberg Saturday at 2 pm. #1 RIT will then host Bates College the following Saturday, February 25 at Noon for its first home game of 2023.

Stick with 18 Sports as we follow this season for RIT and the play of Grottenthaler.

