Open in App
Greenville County, SC
See more from this location?
WSPA 7News

Greenville County School Board focusing on improving students’ education

By Taylor Farmer,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49PG0p_0knY61D700

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County School Board met Tuesday morning, discussing ways to further students’ education in a variety of ways.

A main topic of discussion began with the artistically gifted and talented program also known as the ARMES program serving third through eighth graders.

The program focuses on areas of music, visual art, theatre, dance, and creative writing.

The previous program was located in the center of the district at the Fine Arts Center, taking some students 45 minutes or longer to commute.

The school district has now established additional sites where they are replicating the program at both Greer and Hillcrest Middle Schools.

“Our hope is that every school in Greenville County in some way will be represented through the program, ” Director of Visual and Performing Arts for Greenville County Schools, Bradley Wingate said. “We want to basically be able to reach any student who is qualified. We started with 350 students last year and with this expansion, we are looking at rolling it out to 1,500 and potentially even more over a period of time.”

Leaders say the students are required to go through a rigorous audition process but can be nominated by family, faculty, or friends.

The district says they want to make sure all programs are receiving the proper support and training they need.

Assistant Superintendent for special education Traci Hogan made a presentation on how special education is improving.

“We have about 12,000 students with disabilities in Greenville County Schools, Hogan said. “I think it is important to note that, that is more than most districts have total students. We are constantly working on educating our leaders in our schools on how they can best serve students in general education.”

Hogan says the School District is working on a universal design for learning.

With thirteen disability categories, faculty are aiming to be well-trained in aiding students ‘ disabilities through their general education classrooms.

“We want to look at how much they can be with their peers,” Hogan said. “How much they can get the standards the same as their peers and what things we can do in that classroom to keep them with their peers to learn in that same fashion.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Greenville County, SC newsLocal Greenville County, SC
Greenville Co. Schools to open student-run credit union
Greer, SC17 hours ago
Greenville Co. Schools to host job fair Tuesday
Greer, SC19 hours ago
Woman killed in Greenville Co. house fire
Taylors, SC21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Laurens School District 55 superintendent to remain in office following heated meeting
Laurens, SC6 hours ago
Former students surprise 90-year-old teacher with concert
Travelers Rest, SC2 days ago
Former VP Mike Pence to meet with law enforcement in SC
North Charleston, SC13 hours ago
Police locate man without family, cell phone in Anderson
Anderson, SC14 hours ago
Buncombe Co. teen has been missing for one month
Arden, NC8 hours ago
Dorman, Mauldin claim upper state crowns
Mauldin, SC5 hours ago
Benefits of raised bed gardens, when to plant from Clemson Extension
Clemson, SC23 hours ago
Upstate facility evacuated following altercation
Laurens, SC2 days ago
Asheville Police release Aston Park protest bodycam footage
Asheville, NC15 hours ago
Pet of the Week: Ty
Spartanburg, SC17 hours ago
Navy veteran recounts time in service working in communications security
Inman, SC49 minutes ago
Man wanted after assault with beer bottle in Upstate
Clemson, SC18 hours ago
Police search for man who stole cash boxes from Upstate schools
Travelers Rest, SC2 days ago
Furman’s Bothwell earns SoCon honor
Greenville, SC5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy