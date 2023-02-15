Open in App
Opelousas, LA
Opelousas Police give reporter Zane Hogue a taste of jail life on Valentine’s Day

By Zane Hogue,

13 days ago

OPELOUSAS, La. ( KLFY ) — In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, the Opelousas Police Department has the perfect date night planned for anyone with a warrant.

Police Chief Graig LeBlanc said although intended as a light-hearted reach, his department is serious about seeking out those with outstanding warrants.

“It might not be the most romantic and door-opening experience that you will ever have, but we are picking you up, we are giving you the bracelet, we are going to book you in and then we will serve you the dinner.”

He said your Valentine’s Day date will begin with curbside pickup in a police unit, and a getaway to your suite (also known as a jail cell) where you will be sleeping for as many nights as needed.

Jewelry is also involved in this romantic evening.

“We definitely have the bracelets. Believe it or not, we have sterling silver and we have black too so we have something to match every attire,” LeBlanc said.

With the evening all planned out, LeBlanc said the only thing he can’t promise is how long the trip will last, but all crimes will be welcome.

“We can’t guarantee the length of your stay, that will be determined by the judge, misdemeanors probably wouldn’t be the best date, felonies would probably be a much better date,” Leblanc said.

Leblanc said he is happy the social media post and the police department can bring smiles to the community while also promising to protect and serve.

