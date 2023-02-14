13-year-old Georgia girl goes to hospital with headache, dies of leukemia just hours later
13 days ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. — A 13-year-old Georgia girl who went to the emergency room with a headache died from undiagnosed leukemia less than 12 hours later.
Julia Chavez was a student at Harlem Middle School in Columbia County. According to the Augusta Chronicle, she had an ear infection and headache over the weekend and was prescribed antibiotics at a local urgent care.
The teen collapsed on Sunday and was taken to the hospital in Augusta, where CT scans and bloodwork revealed she had leukemia.
“She had bleeding in her brain, lungs, stomach... everywhere,” her father, Dennis Lee Chavez, wrote on social media. “That’s where we found out she had leukemia. It came on so hard and so fast. Doctors told us there was no way we could have known.”
Chavez died at 1:35 a.m. Monday, just hours after she was admitted.
