Marc Anthony's Wife Nadia Announces Pregnancy Two Weeks After Wedding

Marc Anthony and his new wife, NadiaFerreira, revealed the perfect Valentine's Day gift to each other -- a new baby!

The legendary singer and former Miss Universe contestant announced on Tuesday that she's pregnant. They each took to Instagram and shared a photo of her baby bump and each of their hands gently resting on her belly.

"Best Valentine's Gift Ever!!! Thank you God for this big blessing in our lives. ♥️," they captioned the post.

The news comes just two weeks after the couple said "I do" during a star-studded wedding ceremony at the Perez Art Museum in Miami.

David and V ictoria Beckham and their kids Harper, Romeo and Cruz as well asMaluma, Romeo Santos, Louis Fonzi, Daddy Yankee, Lin Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Salma Hayek , Leah Remini and DavidGrutman were some of the attendees.

It was a black-tie affair, with asource exclusively tellingET that the couple's 250 guests arrived for the ceremony at 7:00 p.m. andpartiedinto the night, with most guests leaving the venue around 4:00 a.m.

Ferreira, 23 wore a lace gown byGalia Lahav, while Anthony, 54, meanwhile, was dapper inChristian Dior.

This will be Ferreira's first child and this will mark Anthony's seventh child. He first became a father in June 1994 when Debbie Rosado gave birth to a daughter, Ariana. They welcomed a son, Chase, less than a year later. Anthony and Dayanara Torres then welcomed sons Christian and Ryan in 2001 and2003, and he welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008 with Jennifer Lopez.

Congrats!

