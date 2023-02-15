Open in App
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County to Distribute 10,000 Remaining Free ‘Montgomery Connects’ Computers to Eligible Low-Income Residents in February, March and April

By Patrick Herron,

13 days ago
Per Montgomery County: “Montgomery Connects,” Montgomery County’s digital equity and inclusion program, will distribute 10,000 laptops to low-income individuals funded by the FCC’s Emergency Connectivity...
