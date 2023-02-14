Open in App
Kansas City, MO
Patrick Mahomes said coach Andy Reid threatened to bench any Chiefs player who tried to watch Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show

By Meredith Cash,

13 days ago

Rihanna (left) and Patrick Mahomes.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Reid wouldn't let anything come between his Kansas City Chiefs and a Super Bowl victory on Sunday.

Not even Rihanna.

The Chiefs head coach was adamant that none of his players sneak out of the locker room to go watch the iconic singer of "Umbrella" and "Diamonds" fame perform her highly anticipated halftime show . So when Jimmy Kimmel asked superstar Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes whether he caught any of the show, the eventual Super Bowl LVII MVP could only say he "heard it was great."

"Coach Reid told us — he said if you go out to watch the performance, just keep walking," Mahomes said, "because you're not playing the rest of the game."

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (right) speaks with Mahomes during the Super Bowl.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

While it may seem obvious that players competing in the Super Bowl wouldn't be allowed to go watch the halftime show when they still have two more quarters to prepare for, it's not unprecedented for athletes to head out to the field and catch some of the action. Just last year, Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson headed out to the turf to watch Dr. Dre's Super Bowl halftime show.

Though the rookie seemed to enjoy the show, his team wound up falling short 23-20 to the hometown Los Angeles Rams .

Reid was not interested in anyone on his team trying out their own luck a year later. Thanks to his coach's harsh stance, Mahomes said he, Travis Kelce, and a few other "great leaders" in Kansas City's locker room gave the team a halftime pep talk instead of dancing along to RiRi's hits.

It worked out quite well for the Chiefs, who came from behind to beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35. With the victory, Reid and Mahomes earned their second Super Bowl rings in a four-year span.

And Mahomes seemed pretty happy with the outcome come Monday — even if he had to miss Rihanna's big moment. Check out his appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below:

