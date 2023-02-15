Open in App
Star City, WV
WBOY 12 News

2 people charged after traffic stop leads officers to find fentanyl in Monongalia County motel room

By C. Allan,

13 days ago

STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people have been charged after a traffic stop led officers to search a motel room in Monongalia County to find fentanyl.

Arnold Smoot

On Feb. 13, officers with the Star City Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle whose driver was “talking on a cellular phone while operating the vehicle,” according to a criminal complaint.

While the vehicle was stopped, a K9 was deployed to perform a free air sniff which resulted in an alert “in the presence of an illegal drug odor,” officers said.

A search of the vehicle was then performed. During that time, the vehicle’s occupant, Arnold Smoot, 57, of Star City, was found to be in possession of “multiple” bags of fentanyl, a set of scales, bags, U.S. currency, a “ledger describing sale prices,” “multiple” cell phones, and “additional drug-related” paraphernalia, according to the complaint.

Arrest made in 1985 Preston County cold case murder of teen
Melissa Kemp

Also during that time, Smoot “alleged that he had a female accomplice,” whom he identified as Melissa Kemp, 44, of Morgantown, and that they “were staying at Motel 6 and he was delivering the product to her to distribute and use,” officers said.

Officers then obtained and executed a search warrant for the Motel 6 room of which Kemp “was the sole occupant” … “during the time of execution,” according to a separate criminal complaint.

In that search, officers located “more containers of suspected fentanyl,” drug paraphernalia, an “additional ledger” and “other related items; officers also learned that Kemp had an active warrant from the state of Pennsylvania, officers said.

As a result of the searches, Smoot and Kemp have each been charged with prohibited acts, conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.

