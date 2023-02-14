CWU Recognized for Fulbright achievement

ELLENSBURG – Central Washington University has been named a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program Top Producing institution for the 2022-23 school year, according to a CWU press release.

“Our faculty is among the best in the world, and this honor only further validates what we already know about their commitment to excellence,” CWU President Jim Wohlpart said. “The entire CWU community is already extremely proud of the work our esteemed faculty does every day. But for Central to be included in this elite class of higher education institutions gives us even more of a reason to keep improving.”

CWU is among the nation’s top Fulbright scholar producers with three faculty members chosen last year and three more chosen between 2019 and 2021. The university’s current honorees include Provost Michelle DenBeste, Associate Dean of the College of the Sciences Elvin Delgado, and Geological Sciences Professor Susan Kaspari. The Top Producing Institution recognition is given to the U.S. colleges and universities that received the highest number of applicants selected for the current academic year.

DenBeste traveled to France in the fall as part of a Fulbright International Education Administrators (IEA) grant; Delgado visited Chile in August and September under a Fulbright Specialist grant, and Kaspari is currently in Norway on a Fulbright Scholar grant that will last until July., the release stated.

“This is a pretty big deal for CWU to have three Fulbright Teacher Scholars in the same year,” said DenBeste. “Having three selections in the same year is amazing, even for a larger institution.”

About 900 American scholars were chosen to lecture or conduct research in a variety of academic and professional fields during the 2022-23 academic year, the release said.

This year’s honorees were preceded in recent years by Geological Sciences Professor John Bowen (Scholar, 2019-20), Sport and Movement Studies Professor Stefan Ward (Scholar, 2020-21), and Associate Professor of Student Engagement and Community Outreach Maureen Rust (Specialist, 2021-25). At least two other CWU faculty members are working on Fulbright Scholars applications for 2023-24; selections will be announced this spring.

Around the world, approximately 9,000 merit-based scholarships are awarded each year to accomplished students, scholars, teachers, artists, and professionals from a variety of backgrounds. Fulbrighters study, teach, conduct research, exchange ideas, and contribute to finding solutions to complex global challenges.

The program’s alumni include 41 heads of state or government, 62 Nobel Laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize winners, 78 MacArthur Fellows, and countless leaders and changemakers who carry forward the Fulbright mission of enhancing mutual understanding.

“This recognition just goes to show that Central is home to some of the most influential scholars in higher education,” DenBeneste said.