WBOY 12 News

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office now hiring

By Makayla Schindler,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jrIwM_0knXyhKW00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – As of Feb. 9, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is now hiring.

If they want to apply, applicants must:

  • Be a U.S. Citizen
  • Be at least 18 years old and under 45 years old (WV Code 7-14-8)
  • Possess a High School Diploma or GED Certificate
  • Possess a valid driver’s license
  • Establish residency in Harrison County within one year of appointment

The Deputy Sheriff starting salary is $53,304, as well as a $5,000 sign-on incentive for active WV Certified Officers. After a one-year probation period, the salary will rise to $54,597. There are multiple specialized units at the Sheriff’s Office like SWAT, K-9, Drug, Youth Outreach, Detective, and Judicial.

Lane closures planned on I-79 in Clarksburg

When it comes to benefits, this Office definitely has them. These include:

  • Paid Time Off (PTO)
    • Vacation
    • Sick Leave
    • Floating Holidays
    • Jury Duty
    • Military Leave
    • Bereavement
    • Employee Appreciation
  • Benefits
    • Medical Insurance
    • Dental and Vision Insurance
    • Life and Disability Insurance
    • Longevity Pay
    • Take Home Vehicle
    • Professional Development
  • Retirement
    • Deputy Sheriff Retirement System (DSRS)
    • Vested after 5 years

Applications can be found online and must be emailed to: hburnside@harrisoncountywv.com by March 29. After submitting an application, applicants are required to attend an Examination Process. Examination dates are April 5 at 6 p.m. and April 8 at 12 p.m. Both examinations will be done on Robert C. Byrd High School’s track, and applicants are asked to arrive thirty minutes before the test time. Anyone arriving late will not be permitted to take the test.

The examination process consists of a physical agility test and a written examination. Active WV Certified Officers are only required to take the written examination. For more details regarding what these tests entail, you can find more information by clicking here .

