Professor Jaime Águila to speak at Sibley Nature Center

MIDLAND (KMID/KPEJ)- He will be speaking on “AI and the Future, but which Future?”

Professor Jaime Águila has more than 20 publications concerning U.S./Mexican relations and is currently looking deeper into the effects technology can have on the environment, literacy, and popular culture.

He has degrees from Fresno City College, the University of California, Davis, and Arizona State University.

Professor Jaime Águila will be speaking on February 16 th at 12pm in the Sibley Auditorium.

