Open in App
Fort Worth, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth man found dead in alley with multiple gunshot wounds, officials say

By Nicole Lopez,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2577Ty_0knXxAQs00

A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds near a Fort Worth resident’s back yard Saturday night, according to police and the medical examiner’s office.

At about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 3100 block of 6th Avenue, in south Fort Worth, responding to a call about a shooting, according to an incident report.

A man, identified as Jose Guadalupe Duran, 35, was found lying face down and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of Duran’s death was “multiple gunshot wounds” to his upper body and he was found in a vehicle in a public alley, according to police and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Detectives believe the shooting to be related to a hit-and-run accident that occurred in the 3300 block of Cleburne Road and are continuing the investigation.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fort Worth, TX newsLocal Fort Worth, TX
Two people arrested after fight leads to shooting, Fort Worth police say
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Latest warrant shines new light on events leading to Fort Worth shooting death of Jin Shin
Fort Worth, TX10 hours ago
Juvenile shows up at hospital saying he'd been shot at a Fort Worth apartment complex
Fort Worth, TX23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
18-year-old arrested in connection with shooting death of pawn shop owner in Lewisville
Lewisville, TX23 hours ago
Child shot while playing outside at west Fort Worth apartments, police say
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Denton man charged in two North Texas bank robberies, police say
Denton, TX14 hours ago
Colleyville police link 33-year-old suspected burglar to several crimes in the city
Colleyville, TX16 hours ago
Grand jury indicts son-in-law accused of killing Fort Worth veterinarian during dispute
Fort Worth, TX19 hours ago
Man shot and sought treatment at Fort Worth hospital; no suspect in custody, police say
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Fort Worth police investigating triple shooting
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Man wounded in shooting at Rowlett Dunkin Donuts
Rowlett, TX22 hours ago
Man killed in crash between motorcycle and car in Arlington Saturday night
Arlington, TX1 day ago
Man arrested after shooting Fort Worth councilman's 82-year-old mother through her home's back door, police say
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Illegal street racing operation in Dallas leads to eight arrests, police say
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Police arrest Colleyville burglary suspect after 5-hour search across neighborhoods
Colleyville, TX2 days ago
Fort Worth police ask for public’s help in locating, identifying carjacking suspect
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Dallas police ask public for help locating elderly man, missing since Thursday
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Plano police ask public’s help in locating elderly man missing since Saturday morning
Plano, TX2 days ago
Dallas police looking for driver who hit and killed 50-year-old woman
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Body of 69-year-old man found by firefighters in Benbrook house fire
Benbrook, TX3 days ago
Dallas father shot 13-year-old son through front door for 'acting up,' affidavit says
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Father of 4-month-old arrested in connection with the baby’s death in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
Homicide at 3300 Lipscomb Way
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Denton man arrested for Flower Mound bank robbery
Flower Mound, TX3 days ago
Police say 12-year-old in critical condition after Dallas shooting: WFAA
Dallas, TX4 days ago
27-year-old arrested for shooting death of man near South Dallas homeless encampment
Dallas, TX5 days ago
Man arrested, faces murder charge in 2021 Fort Worth shooting that killed 18-year-old
Fort Worth, TX5 days ago
Silver alert canceled for 71-year-old Keller man
Keller, TX2 days ago
Police identify Crowley ISD teacher charged with assault, improper student relationship
Crowley, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy