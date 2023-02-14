Fort Worth man found dead in alley with multiple gunshot wounds, officials say

A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds near a Fort Worth resident’s back yard Saturday night, according to police and the medical examiner’s office.

At about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 3100 block of 6th Avenue, in south Fort Worth, responding to a call about a shooting, according to an incident report.

A man, identified as Jose Guadalupe Duran, 35, was found lying face down and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of Duran’s death was “multiple gunshot wounds” to his upper body and he was found in a vehicle in a public alley, according to police and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Detectives believe the shooting to be related to a hit-and-run accident that occurred in the 3300 block of Cleburne Road and are continuing the investigation.