Love, money is in the air with two jackpots won on Valentine's Day

In Las Vegas, not only love is in the air on Valentine's Day, but money can be too!

Caesars Entertainment said that within 12 hours, two jackpots were scored at Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas Resort properties.

On Tuesday, two guests were playing at Paris Las Vegas and Caesars Palace.

At Paris, a woman from California named Linda Fleischmann won $128,070 after hitting a major progressive jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow.

"Fleischmann was visiting Las Vegas to see her cousins, who she says are her good luck charm," said Rudy Cavazos with Caesars Entertainment. "After playing for one hour, she landed the jackpot and plans on using the winnings to renovate her home and add to her travel fund."

Fleischmann won on Monday at 11 p.m.

The second guest hit a $219,000 jackpot playing slots at Caesars Palace. They were playing early Tuesday morning around 3:08 a.m.

