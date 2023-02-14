Bronny James among small group selected for USA Basketball’s Nike Hoop Summit

Currently a senior high school basketball player at the elite Sierra Canyon in Southern California, Bronny James has not yet decided where he’ll play college ball.

We do know that the son of all-time NBA scoring leader LeBron James will take part in exhibitions this spring in Portland.

According to the Associated Press , James was among 13 men selected to take part of the USA Basketball’s Nike Hoop Summit starting April 8 in Oregon.

“The U.S. teams will play April 8 against international players at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The international teams will be selected in the coming weeks, from pools of players representing FIBA Africa, FIBA Americas, FIBA Asia, FIBA Europe and FIBA Oceania,” the AP noted.

The interesting dynamic here is that all 12 of the other players selected for the U.S. men’s team have already picked their colleges.

According to 247 Sports , Bronny James is the 34th overall player in the 2023 college basketball recruiting class. He’s considered the eight-best from California and a four-star recruit.

James has received offers from the Memphis Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes and USC Trojans. Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina and Oregon have also show interest in the guard.

Per previous reports , Oregon seems to be the favorite to land James. Though, remaining close to his father in Southern California with USC could also make sense.

The older James has made it clear that he’d like to play with his son before the all-time great retires from the NBA.

It’s way too early to tell whether Bronny James is going to turn into an NBA-caliber player. But he’ll now have a chance to prove his worth for USA Basketball this spring. It’s a big opportunity.

