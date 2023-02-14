Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
FOX59

Person fatally shot on the east side

By Tyler Haughn,

13 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has been shot and killed on the east side Tuesday evening.

IMPD officers responded to reports of a person shot at 2841 Forest Manor Ave. around 6:40 p.m.

The victim, identified by officers on the scene as a middle-aged adult male, was pronounced dead after being transported to Methodist hospital.

IMPD said there are no suspects of interest at this time.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office later identified the deceased as 55-year-old Nathaniel Dawn Jr.

