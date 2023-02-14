Person fatally shot on the east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has been shot and killed on the east side Tuesday evening.

IMPD officers responded to reports of a person shot at 2841 Forest Manor Ave. around 6:40 p.m.

The victim, identified by officers on the scene as a middle-aged adult male, was pronounced dead after being transported to Methodist hospital.

IMPD said there are no suspects of interest at this time.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office later identified the deceased as 55-year-old Nathaniel Dawn Jr.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.