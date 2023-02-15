Mattapan man charged with assault for allegedly shooting his brother in the face over a family dispute

The shooting happened in 2021 on Westmore Road in Mattapan.

Boston police have charged a Mattapan man with assault with intent to murder for allegedly shooting his brother in the face during an argument about selling their family home.

Trevor Lawrence, 32, has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and several firearms and ammunition charges.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Tuesday that on May 14, 2021, Boston police responded to a home on Westmore Road in Mattapan for a report of a shooting. There, they found a 38-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound on his face.

The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he was later interviewed by police. The victim told police he and his brother, who he identified as Lawrence, had gotten into an argument about selling their family home, the DA’s office said. The victim said he was taking photos of the home’s second floor when Lawrence took out a gun and allegedly shot him in the head.

Police later obtained and executed a search warrant of Lawrence’s home, during which they seized a Taurus 380 firearm with one round in the chamber and five in the magazine, as well as a box containing 46 rounds, the DA’s office said.

Police arrested Lawrence on Saturday. He was arraigned Monday and ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing that is scheduled for Thursday.