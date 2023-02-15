For a minute there it seemed like Vado was going to be the unofficial fifth member of The Diplomats and though it didn’t work out like we thought it would, the Harlem representative kept on grinding and hasn’t looked back.



Coming through with some new visuals to “So Kate,” Vado gets into the Valentine’s Day spirit and praises the woman in his life, and kicks it with an exotic young lady in his bachelor pad with dim lights and some exclusive sticky-icky to enhance the mood they got going. Nothing says romance like some good ol’ Mary Jane.

Keeping with the Valentine’s Day vibe, Reuben Vincente taps one of the best MCs in the game, Rapsody to hop in his clip to “February 13 th ” where the two artists struggle with the emotions that come with the ghosts of their exes past and learn a thing or two about themselves in the process.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kash Doll, That Mexican OT, and more.

VADO – “SO KATE”

REUBEN VINCENT FT. RAPSODY – “FEBRUARY 13TH”

KASH DOLL – “OH BOY”

THAT MEXICAN OT – “HEAR ME”

K CAMP FT. B-LOVEE – “PRETTY ONES”

RAY VAUGHN FT. AB-SOUL – “SANDCASTLES”

DDG – “DELILAH’S”

PRICE FT. RAY VAUGHN – “TED TALK”

SKENG – “ELVIS PRESLEY”

The post Vado “So Kate,” Reuben Vincent ft. Rapsody “February 13th” & More | Daily Visuals 2.14.23 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .