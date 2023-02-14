Dragon Ball Super Sets Up Goten's Next Android Battle

Dragon Ball Super 's next major chapter will be hitting the manga in just a few more days, and the preview for the next chapter of the series is setting up Goten for his next major fight against an Android! After everything that happened with Black Frieza at the end of the Granolah the Survivor arc, the manga is now working its way through its newest Super Hero arc influenced by the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film . The previous chapters have kicked things off by fulling bringing teenage Goten and Trunks into the manga's events.

The newest Super Hero arc of the series has been showcasing Trunks and Goten as they have become local superheroes while in high school, and the first few chapters have been spent setting up this new status quo as the two of them have been taking on new Android enemies created by Dr. Hedo. Now it seems that the first look at the next chapter of the series is already setting up Goten for his next major fight against one of these new foes. Check it out below as shared by @Herms98 on Twitter:

What's Coming in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 90?

Chapter 90 of Dragon Ball Super has revealed the rough drafts for its first few pages, and it's teasing yet another piece of the slice of life adventure that we will get to see Goten and Trunks. Their superhero lives continue to intertwine with their new lives in high school, and fans will get to see how much more of that evolves with each new chapter of the series. But at the same time, things are getting more intense now that Dr. Hedo has started launching a new slate of Androids.

Thanks to the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, we know that Dr. Hedo will eventually be taking down by these young heroes in order to lead into the events of the feature film. With Goten taking on another one of his forces, it won't be too much longer before we get to see how it all comes together. But that's also what makes each new chapter of the series that much more interesting.

What are you hoping to see in Dragon Ball Super 's next chapter? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!