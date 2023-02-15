Woman arrested after Border Patrol finds 360lbs of marijuana in vehicle with her child

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A woman was arrested in Brownsville after authorities found 360 pounds of marijuana, along with her child, inside her vehicle, documents show.

Roseanna Garcia was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, federal records show.

At 4:20 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, Border Patrol learned of a black SUV driving north from Sabal Palm Sanctuary in Brownsville, an area described as “notoriously known for drug smuggling,” a criminal complaint stated.

Border Patrol agents arrived at the scene and saw the black Chevrolet Trailblazer driving north near Sabal Palm Road and Southmost Road at approximately 40 miles per hour. The complaint stated the vehicle did not stop for Border Patrol agents for two miles.

Agents identified the driver as Garcia, and searched the vehicle, revealing four bundles in a back compartment and a fifth bundle in the backseat, the complaint alleges.

“Garcia was accompanied with her eight-year-old son who was later released to his grandmother,” the complaint stated.

According to the complaint, during the interview process, Garcia told authorities that she received a call from a private number threatening her to transport the drugs.

The complaint stated that the bundles tested positive for marijuana and weighed 362 pounds.

Records show that Garcia has a preliminary examination hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

