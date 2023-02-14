‘Love is in the air’ as Valentine’s Day weddings return to City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Philadelphia courts resumed a Valentine’s Day tradition Tuesday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. 10 judges joined 48 couples in wedlock in a City Hall courtroom.

Judge Holly Ford guided the couples and their guests through the process in one of City Hall’s most ornate courtrooms, where there were places for the 10 judges to space themselves along the bar of the court to conduct unfussy but touching ceremonies .

“Even though it may be crowded in this ceremonial courtroom, when the couples are called to their judge’s station with their families and friends, the spotlight will be on them,” instructed Ford.

The theme was “Love is in the air — which is better than COVID.” Municipal Court Judge Patrick Dugan thanked the couples and their families for the opportunity to celebrate with them.

“I really appreciate that we’re doing this today because since Sunday night, I’ve been walking around in a funk ,” Dugan said, which drew laughter from the couples in attendance. However, he urged them not to take the ceremony lightly.

“Many of us work in the criminal division and we give out long sentences. We are giving you a life sentence today,” he said. The couples seemed only too happy to serve the term.

The brides all were gorgeous in white and the grooms handsome in suits or tuxes, while the air was abuzz with nervous excitement. Juanita Glen, in a stunning white dress with a bouquet of white roses, said she hadn’t slept — she was so excited to marry Ronald Lord at City Hall on Valentine’s Day. “I always wanted to get married in a big, gigantic building,” shared Glen.

For Kelvin Clark and Deshauna Gray, it was a dream wedding.

“It was just kind of like the stars aligned,” Clark recalled. “We went to the office, got the license and it was like, hey, ‘We’re doing weddings on Valentine’s Day.’”

“And we’ll pay no money, for no guests,” Gray happily interjected.

“You know what I’m saying? We just looked at each other and said let’s do it,” said Clark. “A young couple just starting out? It worked out perfectly for us.”