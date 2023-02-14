Open in App
‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown: I found the ‘love of my life’ after Kody split

By Bernie Zilio,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CnDGN_0knXt8BB00

“Sister Wives” star Christine Brown is madly in love following her split from Kody Brown, and she introduced her “soulmate” to the world on Valentine’s Day.

“I finally found the love of my life, David [Woolley],” the former polygamist, 50, captioned a three-slide Instagram carousel containing photos of the new couple.

“The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s [sic] first breath,” she gushed, calling him “wonderful and kind” as well as “an adorable grandpa,” before praising him for being “incredible” with her six children, too.

“I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner,” she concluded the sweet post.

Woolley echoed his leading lady’s sentiments, writing alongside his own Feb. 14 tribute , “My Queen❤️ #christinebrown #soulmates #queen.”

Christine told her social media followers last week that she was “dating someone exclusively.” Though she did not reveal her “romantic” boyfriend’s name, she said he was “everything [she’d] been looking for” and described him as “a dream come true.”

She vowed to “share pictures and everything” at a later time.

Prior to to her newfound romance, the TLC personality admitted that getting back into the dating game after ending a 25-year marriage was both “awkward” and “crazy.”

She announced she’d “made the difficult decision to leave” Kody, 54, in November 2021, saying the pair had “grown apart.”

Almost a year later, however, she revealed the catalyst of their breakup was Kody telling her he was no longer attracted to her.

“It was terrible to hear. And it’s super embarrassing,” she said in an episode of “Sister Wives: One on One.”

Christine was the first of Kody’s four wives to leave him, followed by Janelle Brown and Meri Brown .

Robyn Brown remains by the businessman’s side.

