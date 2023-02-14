Sunnyvale man reported missing has been found

UPDATE: Kim has been located.

SUNNYVALE, Calif. ( KRON ) — The Sunnyvale Department of Safety is searching for a man who was last seen Tuesday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for the man who is 87 years old, 5′ 05″ and weighs 148 pounds.

Soonil Kil was driving near Fremont Avenue and Mary Avenue when he was last spotted around 1:00 p.m. He was driving a blue Lexus SUV with the California license plate 4ZBP461.

View images of Kim and the car below.

Sunnyvale DPS characterized Kim as at-risk. Anyone who sees him is asked to call (408) 730-7180.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.