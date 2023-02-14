Why Kim Mulkey said Angel Reese vs Aliyah Boston for player of year 'wasn't fair to either one'

There's no denying that Aliyah Boston and Angel Reese are in the small and elite group that is being heavily considered for national women's college basketball player of the year.

Ahead of the showdown between No. 2 LSU women's basketball and No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday, the debate was turned up several notches as both took center stage in the biggest game of the season against one another.

Kim Mulkey understands, and appreciates, the angle. Boston's Gamecocks got the better of Reese's Tigers, 88-64.

But she also believes the talking point wasn't fair to either player.

LSU SUNK AT SOUTH CAROLINANo. 1 South Carolina humbles No. 3 LSU women's basketball in battle of unbeatens

ANGEL VS. ALIYAHAngel Reese or Aliyah Boston? Making the case for who will win National Player of the Year

WHAT'S NEXT FOR LSU AFTER SOUTH CAROLINAAfter seeing No. 1 South Carolina, LSU women's basketball now knows how far rebuild must go

"You hate to see storylines where it's one kid versus another kid. But I get it, it makes for good hype," Mulkey said Tuesday during a press conference. "They're two different kind of players, totally different players that had to go head-to-head a little bit in the game.

"It wasn't fair to either one of them. Angel will quickly tell you that she needed to do more and sometimes she tried to do too much. We will be better if we get a chance to play them again and individual players will be better. I don't know if the outcome will be different, but we're going to learn from that."

Reese owned the nation's longest active double-double streak at 23 games but that came to an end as she scored 16 points with four rebounds for the Tigers (23-1, 11-1) at South Carolina. She found herself in early foul trouble and had to sit a portion of the first half.

Boston, the reigning national player of the year, pieced together a much better performance all-around with 14 points and nine boards for South Carolina (25-0, 12-0).

Mulkey pointed out that top player awards usually go to the best player on the best team. And South Carolina has proven it's the top women's squad in the country.

But the LSU coach said that Reese has pitched in quite a lot for the Tigers this season and there's more to come.

"We've had an unbelievable stretch with Angel and we hope we keep getting that production from her. You have a senior (in Boston) and Angel is potentially just a sophomore," Mulkey said. "So I think it was a learning experience for her."

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.