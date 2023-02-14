‘Exciting and fun’: Guardians catcher Zunino looks ahead to 2023 season

GOODYEAR, Arizona (WJW) – It’s a sure sign that spring is in the air — pitchers and catchers have reported to Guardians spring training in Goodyear, Arizona.

Some members of the team are preparing for the World Baseball Classic, but others are focused on defending their Central Division title.

While temperatures may have been down in Arizona on Tuesday, the excitement was certainly up for the start of the baseball season.

Pitchers and catchers were there, including Shane Bieber and newly acquired catcher Mike Zunino, who the Guardians signed back in December.

Zunino didn’t play for the Tampa Bay Rays after June 9, 2022 because of shoulder surgery last season, but the year before that he was one of the best offensive catchers in the game.

He got his first chance to work with Shane Bieber. The two briefly chatted following a little bullpen session.

“Coming back from injury, coming to a new team, I mean, there was a lot of excitement. The first day of spring training is always exciting, but to be able to do that, check a few boxes off when you’re not sure when you’ll be able to do that is exciting and fun,” Zunino said.

Also training was newly acquired first baseman Josh Bell, who the Guardians added in the offseason.

It’s an exciting time as the Guardians look forward to defending their Central Division Title.

Position players not playing in the World Baseball Classic are set to report Feb. 19, but most are already in camp.

The first official team workout is happening a week from now on Feb. 21.

