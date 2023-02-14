Eric Bieniemy snubbed again as Colts and Cardinals fill last two coaching vacancies

Another head-coaching cycle has come and gone with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy still no closer to his long-overdue promotion, forever trapped in NFL purgatory. For years, Bieniemy has interviewed for head-coaching jobs, though he’s yet to make the leap, always the groomsman, never the groom.

What makes Bieniemy’s latest setback especially infuriating is that the final two coaching vacancies went to assistants—Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichem (Colts) and DC Jonathan Gannon (Cardinals)—from the team he just beat in Super Bowl LVII. Both also happen to be white, further illustrating the league’s diversity problem with only one of this year’s five openings going to a minority candidate (Houston’s DeMeco Ryans). Unfortunately, this experience has become all too common with Steve Wilks recently enduring a similar snub, losing the Panthers’ job to Frank Reich despite an impressive stint as interim head coach.

Essentially a free agent—his contract expired at the end of the season—Bieniemy has interviewed for coordinating roles in Washington, Tennessee and Baltimore, though, due to the length of Kansas City’s playoff run, the latter two positions have already been filled. While others would credit reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes and future Hall-of-Famer Travis Kelce for the Chiefs' success, Bieniemy demonstrated his value Sunday night with two of the gutsiest play calls in Super Bowl history, dialing up “Corn Dog Shuttle” (pre-snap motion to Kelce, followed by Kadarius Toney running a corner route to the outside) and “Tent” (essentially the same play, but with Skyy Moore substituting for Toney on the opposite side) on consecutive possessions in the fourth quarter.

After a tour-de-force performance against the Eagles, the two-time Super Bowl champ now finds himself unemployed, the victim of an inherently flawed system that would rather give the appearance of equality than a well-deserved opportunity for career advancement.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram