Open in App
New Orleans, LA
See more from this location?
WGNO

SPLC study addresses the stark lack of minority law enforcement leadership in Louisiana

By LBJ,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jqjSk_0knXmNRa00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The Southern Poverty Law Center has been looking into just how few law enforcement leaders in our state are minorities and what that means for the communities they serve.

Delvin Davis, SPLC Action Fund Senior Policy Analyst and author of the study said, “We have 64 sheriffs, only 4 of them are black and only one of them identifies as a woman. So that’s 6% and a little less than 2% for sheriffs.”

Davis says those numbers are at the heart of a new study that aims to shed light on the lack of diversity in law enforcement leadership in Louisiana.

“That’s juxtaposed against 65% of the jails and 57% of the prisons identifying as black people.”

The state’s population of Black residents is over 30%, and while both the district attorney and sheriff in Orleans parish is Black, New Orleans is clearly an outlier.

Another local official bucking the statewide trend is St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre.

Tregre says that having officials that reflect the population means more than just the stats, “It’s great to have diversity because a lot of people look to see if you have officers that look like them or are familiar with their culture.”

Read the complete report here:

Out of Balance: Racial Disparity Among Louisiana’s Sheriffs and Prosecuto rs

Regardless of the race of leadership, Tregre stressed the importance of resident confidence in law enforcement, “That’s a constant battle is earning and maintaining the trust of the public.”

Pollster and sociologist Dr. Silas Lee cites a number of reasons for the disparity in Black leadership in law enforcement in the state, including demographics of specific communities and gerrymandering.

“That might be one of the factors but a bigger factor could be turnout, the power of incumbency, resources,” said Lee.

Davis said addressing the disparities starts with voting and must happen on a local level, “We have to look at the strength of the ballot box, and the community has to really demand something different if they expect something better.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State newsLocal Louisiana State
National database shows childcare cost in NW Louisiana comparable to college tuition
Shreveport, LA2 days ago
“I was struggling,” New Orleans man talks about how COVID-era food stamps set to expire Wednesday helped him
New Orleans, LA7 hours ago
Lafayette restaurant makes list for best breakfast spots in Louisiana
Lafayette, LA8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
LSP has begun recovering an 18-wheeler that fell into the water near Manchac
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Orleans Civil District Court building will remain closed indefinitely
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
First Jefferson Parish fatal deputy-involved shooting in 2023 reported
Terrytown, LA2 days ago
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish
Palmetto, LA1 day ago
3 people in hospital following double shootings
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Man survives 18-wheeler plunge into water near Manchac
New Orleans, LA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy