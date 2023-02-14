Open in App
Fresno, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Fresno Bee

Former Fresno Unified aide and coach sent to prison for sexually assaulting two minors

By Robert Rodriguez,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QUqUK_0knXhMSE00

A former Fresno Unified School District employee was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting two children.

Terry McCoy, 47, who worked for the district for nearly 20 years, was arrested on June 16, 2020 and charged with two counts of sexual penetration by force and one count of oral copulation with someone under 14.

When he was arrested, McCoy was working as a noontime aide and basketball coach at Viking Elementary at Ashlan and Winery avenues.

Deputy District Attorney Justine Keel said not only did McCoy take advantage of his position of trust at the school, as an aide and coach, he also took advantage of a family member who is one of those sexually assaulted.

Judge Gabriel Brickey noted that McCoy disclosed that he, too, is a victim of sexual assault as a child.

“After having gone through it yourself, sir, and knowing the trauma, you have victimized these additional victims,” he said.

Mother describes effect on her son

The mother of one of the assault survivors shared her story with the judge Tuesday as McCoy stood nearby in a red jumpsuit and shackles.

She said the day her son confided to her that McCoy had been sexually assaulting him for the past several years, their lives changed forever.

“I was devastated that someone who was trusted by our family could do something so horrific to an innocent child,” she said.

Her son was an excellent student, athlete and generally happy and outgoing. That all changed after he became targeted by McCoy.

She said her son has become totally withdrawn from the family. He keeps to himself and has no motivation for sports. He dropped out of high school and has developed severe depression and anxiety.

“And he requires medication and weekly therapy to manage his severe anxiety that will likely continue for the rest of his life,” she said.

She and her husband live in fear, stress and worry that one day her son will respond to his emotions of guilt, shame and embarrassment by harming himself to ease his suffering.

“We must remain watchful,” she said. “To make sure he remains safe.”

McCoy was represented by attorney Eddie Ruiz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FUGjY_0knXhMSE00
Terry McCoy Fresno Police Department

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fresno, CA newsLocal Fresno, CA
Alleged DUI driver ignores cones, lights as he crashes into Clovis cruiser, police say
Clovis, CA18 hours ago
Teenage girl arrested after illegal sideshow in Merced. Dozens involved, police say
Merced, CA1 day ago
Fresno father beats up friend who accidentally shot his 3-year-old son, police say
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fresno woman recalls her surprise phone call from former principal, himself Armenian
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Defendant enters plea in shooting death of Selma police officer. What’s next in the case
Selma, CA4 days ago
Driver arrested in death of 13-year-old girl hit in crosswalk, Parlier police say
Parlier, CA3 days ago
Fresno man who says voices told him to kill his mother will face murder trial
Fresno, CA5 days ago
7 arrested in Visalia park slaying of 15-year-old boy. AG Bonta calls it ‘senseless’
Visalia, CA5 days ago
Plea in $9M Ponzi scheme to turn California cow manure into green energy after feds call BS
Porterville, CA12 hours ago
California cheese magnate’s wife pleads no contest to drunk driving charges in Merced
Merced, CA4 days ago
Family of Fresno student killed in hit-and-run says failures ‘started with the school’
Fresno, CA4 days ago
Strangers helped a Fresno man discover an aunt he did not know he had | Commentary
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Former IRS clerk guilty of selling illegal drugs to Fresno coworker who overdosed and died
Fresno, CA6 days ago
Clerk shot after confrontation with man, Fresno police say. Suspect also accused of robbery
Fresno, CA6 days ago
Shooting threat at Clovis West High — 5th one this month — investigated by Fresno police
Fresno, CA6 days ago
Did a Fresno Unified employee order staff not to speak Spanish? An investigation is underway
Fresno, CA4 days ago
Suspect in steakhouse sledgehammer attack leads police to homicide victim at Visalia home
Visalia, CA7 days ago
Service officer with Fresno Police injured in a crash in Fresno. Driver suspected of DUI
Fresno, CA6 days ago
Police release new details, seek more witnesses in Fresno hookah lounge homicides
Fresno, CA7 days ago
Police chief’s warning for catalytic converter thieves in Fresno. ‘You will be arrested’
Fresno, CA6 days ago
Truck stolen in Clovis crashes into Fresno gas station, police say. Cops look for man
Fresno, CA6 days ago
Coroner identifies victims killed in Fresno County train collision as married couple
Fresno, CA7 days ago
After months of busing struggles, Fresno Unified spends $1.2 million on new school buses
Fresno, CA4 days ago
Should California schools screen students for dyslexia? + Fresno Unified honors educators
Fresno, CA5 days ago
Live storm updates: Going to SoCal? Interstate 5 in the Grapevine to remain closed overnight
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Fresno’s growing airport gets cash infusion to boost terminal expansion project
Fresno, CA9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy