Former Fresno Unified aide and coach sent to prison for sexually assaulting two minors

A former Fresno Unified School District employee was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting two children.

Terry McCoy, 47, who worked for the district for nearly 20 years, was arrested on June 16, 2020 and charged with two counts of sexual penetration by force and one count of oral copulation with someone under 14.

When he was arrested, McCoy was working as a noontime aide and basketball coach at Viking Elementary at Ashlan and Winery avenues.

Deputy District Attorney Justine Keel said not only did McCoy take advantage of his position of trust at the school, as an aide and coach, he also took advantage of a family member who is one of those sexually assaulted.

Judge Gabriel Brickey noted that McCoy disclosed that he, too, is a victim of sexual assault as a child.

“After having gone through it yourself, sir, and knowing the trauma, you have victimized these additional victims,” he said.

Mother describes effect on her son

The mother of one of the assault survivors shared her story with the judge Tuesday as McCoy stood nearby in a red jumpsuit and shackles.

She said the day her son confided to her that McCoy had been sexually assaulting him for the past several years, their lives changed forever.

“I was devastated that someone who was trusted by our family could do something so horrific to an innocent child,” she said.

Her son was an excellent student, athlete and generally happy and outgoing. That all changed after he became targeted by McCoy.

She said her son has become totally withdrawn from the family. He keeps to himself and has no motivation for sports. He dropped out of high school and has developed severe depression and anxiety.

“And he requires medication and weekly therapy to manage his severe anxiety that will likely continue for the rest of his life,” she said.

She and her husband live in fear, stress and worry that one day her son will respond to his emotions of guilt, shame and embarrassment by harming himself to ease his suffering.

“We must remain watchful,” she said. “To make sure he remains safe.”

McCoy was represented by attorney Eddie Ruiz.