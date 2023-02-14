Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Los Angeles Lakers Star Deactivates His Instagram Account?

By Ben Stinar,

13 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has deactivated his Instagram account.

The Los Angeles Lakers have had an up-and-down season, but their roster is in a lot better place following the trade deadline .

Two reasons for their 26-32 record are that eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis has missed 24 games, and four-time NBA Champion LeBron James has missed 14 games (including the last three).

On Monday night, the Lakers lost 127-115 to the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.

Davis played 31 minutes and had 19 points and 20 rebounds.

Following the loss, fans have pointed out that his Instagram account has been deactivated.

Davis is in the middle of a sensational season with averages of 25.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per contest in 34 games (while shooting 55.6% from the field).

The NBA has become very popular with fans on social media apps such as Twitter and Instagram.

There are many possible reasons for Davis deactivating his account, but since he is such a noteworthy player, it sparked the interest of a lot of people.

The former Kentucky star is in his fourth season playing for the Lakers, and in 2020 he helped lead them to their first NBA Championship since 2010.

However, he has dealt with injuries over the last few seasons, and in 2022 they went 33-49 and missed the postseason.

The west has been extremely close this year, so the Lakers are only 2.5 games back of the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot).

They will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host the New Orleans Pelicans.

