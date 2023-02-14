Murray High School placed on temporary lockdown following reports of fight with possible weapons

MURRAY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — Murray High School was placed on lockdown temporarily Tuesday afternoon after police received reports of a fight with possible weapons involved.
According to Murray City Police Department, officers responded to Murray High School on reports of a fight in progress with witnesses saying weapons were possibly involved. Police seeking driver in deadly hit-and-run crash
The school was put on lockdown temporarily for safety precautions.
No victims or suspects have been located or identified yet, the press release states. Police did not clarify the type of weapons that may have been used during the fight. Close
Detectives are actively investigating the incident, and Murray police will be patrolling the school as the investigation goes on.
No further information is available at this moment.
