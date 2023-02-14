Open in App
West Virginia State
See more from this location?
WVNS

History in our backyard, the life and legacy of Zora Stroud

By Izzy Post,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HGLBY_0knXdnWF00

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A Pioneer, in our own backyard.

The first black woman to work in a coal mine in the United States, and she did so for over two decades. We spoke with her daughter to discuss her impact on history in southern West Virginia.

Diane Williams remembers seeing photos of her mother living, Zora Stroud, in New York as a Licensed Practical Nurse and the epitome of style.

Lainey Wilson coming to State Fair of West Virginia

Family matters brought Zora back to the Mountain State. Tough times fell on the family and Zora knew she had to provide for her daughter and three sons.

“So one day she was just walking and talking to a neighbor who was just coming off a shift from the coal mines,” said Williams. “She remembers him as a straggly young man and she says I m strong, if he can do it, I can do it.`”

Zora was one of five women to work at the Maple Meadow Coal Mine and the only black woman to go 700 feet underground at that time.

“But she was the one who eventually stayed the longest, 20 years plus and the mine closed down in 1998 and that is when she retired,” added Williams.

As a woman and a woman of color, Zora overcame many obstacles while underground. Eventually earning herself the nicknames “Big Mama” and “Chocolate Mama.”

“People didn’t expect a woman to stay in the coal mines and especially not a back woman on a crew of all white men,” Williams chuckled. “She tells a story that she never felt like it was racism but they did challenge her. But she’s the type of woman that if you dish it, she can take it but you don’t want the dish back. So, the men eventually would tell the younger miners coming in, you don t want to mess with Chocolate Mama.`”

Beckley PD hosts ‘Battle of the Badges’ charity Basketball game

The hard labor to support her family quickly became a labor of love.

“She would say, ‘I have to take care of Mom and I have to take care of the boys and this coal dust,'” and she would wipe it off, ‘is what provides,'” said Zora’s daughter. “Those were the happiest times of her life and she even told me recently, ‘you know, if I was a little bit younger, I would go back in the coal mines,’ I said, ‘Mom!’ She said, ‘I loved it.'”

Zora is immortalized at the Beckley Exhibition Coal mine with a plaque and Williams hopes to one day have her name added to the National Museum of African American History and Culture so that one day when children think of black women who changed history they’ll think Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, and Zora Stroud.

Zora is now 85 and lives in Clarksburg with her son, Nathan. Her son Chris followed in his family’s footsteps and works as a Coal Miner.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
Beckley ARH housekeeper’s quick reaction saves man’s life
Beckley, WV15 hours ago
WVDOH responds to hole that ‘appeared’ on US 19 in Beckley
Beckley, WV5 days ago
West Virginia Parkways Authority awards contract for Turnpike Travel Plaza renovations
Beckley, WV4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City of Princeton looking for dilapidated structures to take down
Princeton, WV3 days ago
Michigan man arrested in Beckley with 247 grams of fentanyl in possession
Beckley, WV3 days ago
Virginia mother, daughter plead guilty to stealing over $170K in Social Security retirement funds
Shipman, VA1 day ago
Beckley man pleads guilty to selling meth to Confidential Informant 3 times
Beckley, WV4 days ago
AMC Theatre at Mercer Mall closes
Bluefield, WV12 hours ago
Beckley chapter of AKA sorority holds 115th Founder’s Day celebration
Beckley, WV2 days ago
‘You are not forgotten,’ Trump says during East Palestine visit
East Palestine, OH5 days ago
Several Law Enforcement agencies involved in high-speed chase
Lewisburg, WV3 days ago
Raleigh County Commission seeks funds to dredge Whitestick Creek
Beckley, WV4 days ago
Local teachers honored with NAACP Living Legends award
Beckley, WV2 days ago
Crime in the Coalfields Episode 25 out now!
Wheeling, WV6 days ago
Another man sentenced in Beckley-Philadelphia gun trafficking ring
Beckley, WV3 days ago
Fayette County man, business plea guilty to clean water act violations
Charlton Heights, WV5 days ago
Damian Lillard posts 71 points and 13 3s, then gets drug tested
Portland, OR23 hours ago
Police investigate alleged gun threat against Woodrow Wilson High School student
Beckley, WV4 days ago
Florida journalist, 9-year-old killed in shooting; 2 others hurt
Orlando, FL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy