ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Hailey Kline, Lake-Lehman

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lake-Lehman senior Hailey Kline scored 15 points in the Knights' win over Holy Redeemer last week, helping her team clinch the Division 2 title of the Wyoming Valley Conference. Kline is one of the top forwards in District II and was also a standout on the soccer pitch in the fall, scoring 20 goals for Lake-Lehman.
