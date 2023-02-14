Boys bowling: John Jay-East Fishkill rolls to Section 1 title; Hen Hud repeats

FISHKILL - Team members said all the right things last year, insisting they still were proud of the season and encouraged by their performance in the section championships, despite its heartbreaking finish.

But that loss did linger. And how could it not?

John Jay-East Fishkill believed it was their time then, and proved it was a legitimate threat with a superb run in the Section 1 boys bowling tournament. But they were nipped by powerhouse North Rockland, which rallied late for a narrow victory.

"We were crushed," Patriots coach Nick Giancotti admitted. "I saw the kids at the bowling alley a few days later and they were still sad. That one sat in our stomach."

But, Luis Fred said, the disappointment "put a chip on our shoulder" and served as motivation. It helped, too, that the roster would return almost intact.

Those chips would transform into the gold that adorned their necks on Tuesday at Fishkill Bowl. The Patriots led from start to finish and toppled 6,208 pins to win the large-school section title, unseating defending state champion North Rockland.

John Jay, knocking at the door in recent years, kicked it in and advanced to the state tournament March 10 at Strike 'N Spare Lanes in Syracuse.

Darren Hernandez rolled a 1,389 six-game series to lead the Patriots. Jayden Conto had a 1,309 and Fred bowled a 1,254. John Hansen shot a tournament-best 284 in Game 2, helping stake his team to an early 318-pin lead.

"This means the world to us and I'm extremely proud of this team," said Fred, a senior who last year competed in the state tournament as part of the Section 1 all-star team. "The composite team is fun, but now I'll have the whole team with me and we're representing Dutchess County."

Arlington made it a double Dutch finish, surging in the sixth game to take second place with a 5,929 total pinfall. Two-time defending champ North Rockland was third (5,905).

"I'm thrilled for my boys," said Admirals coach Stephanie Rice, whose team has no seniors and is headlined by underclassmen. "We knew John Jay and North Rockland were great, but we also know our ability... Arlington is here to compete, and I think we're only going to get better."

Arlington's Ivan Ortega tied for the tournament lead with a 1,389 series. Teammate Braden Cassidy had a 1,352 and Ryan Lashee an 1,191. Mikael Najarro led North Rockland with a 1,285.

"We needed to have the mind set that every frame is a battle and we couldn't let up," Giancotti said. "We struggled the last few weeks, but the kids never stopped working and they've always believed in themselves. They proved why today."

Hen Hud doubles up again

For as excited as everyone was on Monday, the community celebrating the girls bowling team winning its second straight small-school title, there admittedly was some internal pressure on the boys team. They, too, had captured their first section title a year ago, and felt there was a need to keep pace with the girls.

There also was some tangible pressure applied by Woodlands, whose stellar showing had the Falcons in first after Game 4.

"But we handled it all well," Hen Hud coach Mike Iseman said. "It came down to making spares and our kids pulled through. Some of them had their career-best days."

Ethan Bromley bowled a 1,332 series and William Morretti shot a 1,203 ― including a 278 in the fifth game ― as the Sailors dropped 5,854 pins to win the small-school championship Tuesday. Tyler Muranaka added an 1,163. Jadyn Washington had a 1,304 to lead second-place Woodlands (5,756).

"It's amazing what he's done the last couple years and how much he works to improve," Iseman said of Bromley, a junior. "He deserves everything he achieves."

Hen Hud will compete in the Division 2 state tournament on March 12 in Syracuse.

Section 1 all-star team

Braden Cassidy (Arlington), Joshua Czaikowski (Clarkstown), Ivan Ortega (Arlington), Kyle Murray (North Rockland), Jadyn Washington (Woodlands) and Mikael Najaro (North Rockland) comprise the sectional squad that'll compete in the state composite tournament on March 11 in Syracuse.

"It's gonna be amazing having our district and the county represented well," said Isabella Schramm, a John Jay girls bowler who is among four Dutchess County athletes on the all-star teams. "I'm very excited to be part of this."

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com; 845-437-4826; Twitter: @StephenHaynes4