Freeze warning issued for Sonoma County, low of 29 degrees expected in Santa Rosa

A freeze warning for Sonoma County has been issued by the National Weather Service, with temperatures early Wednesday morning expected to dip into the upper-20s in the valleys, weather officials said Tuesday.

The county’s mountain areas should be slightly less cold, with temperatures between the mid-30s to around freezing, said Rick Canepa, a weather service meteorologist.

The freezing temperatures are caused by another cold front coming from Siberia, he said. The freeze warning has been issued for between 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

“It's directly from Northern Siberia, actually, and made a quick trek down across the Gulf of Alaska, down the Pacific Northwest and into Northern California,” Canepa said. “Cold air is spreading across the interior West, currently, so it's fairly widespread.”

Canepa said strong winds from an existing cold front passing through the area will begin to decrease Tuesday evening and into the next morning. A wind advisory previously issued for Sonoma County has expired, he added.

Sonoma County issued a freeze alert in response to the weather service’s prediction of overnight subfreezing temperatures. The alert recommends that residents limit time outdoors to avoid serious medical conditions, including hypothermia and frostbite.

Officials said Homeless Action Sonoma will operate a navigation center and warming station at 867 West Napa St. in Sonoma, between 2 p.m. and 10 a.m. seven days a week. The center is open to anyone, especially those without shelter, who needs a place to escape the cold.

Other warming centers include a shelter operated by West County Community Services, located at the former Bank of America building; and a shelter operated by Social Advocates for Youth for ages 18-24.

Teens seeking shelter at the SAY facility should call the crisis line before 5 p.m. (888-729-0012) to reserve a spot or drop in at Coffee House Teen Shelter, at 1243 Ripley St. in Santa Rosa, before 5 p.m.

Canepa, the weather service meteorologist, said cold temperatures will likely remain in the area through the week, but with less wind than Tuesday. Santa Rosa is expected to see temperatures drop to a low of 29 degrees early Wednesday morning and then up to 61 in the afternoon.

Even through Friday morning, low temperatures are expected to be in the low-30s, Canepa said.

