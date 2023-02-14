‘It’s a step forward:’ East Texas community supporting Cooper Reid’s return
By Averie Klonowski,
13 days ago
TROUP, Texas ( KETK ) — The Cooper Reid 22 Prayers and Updates Facebook page recently shared that Troup High School junior, Cooper Reid, will be making the trip back home on Feb. 15, after being treated in a Houston hospital for months.
“I do know that it gave us a deeper appreciation of family, and what it means to be faced with that kind of an injury many of us don’t have any idea, but it showed the spirit of the town and wanted to help,” Cindy said.
“Everybody is behind the family, and everybody in the little town of Troup knows that whatever they need, we are more than willing to do to help them,” said Bo Steele.
With a long road to recovery, the family has the entire town in their corner.
“People will pull together, and people from all over the country that still post on that website, that their prayers are still with him and that they are still thinking of him,” Cindy said.
The Cooper Reid #22 Prayers and Updates Facebook shared that they have been learning how to take care of Cooper, and working to be as hands-on as they can. They are reportedly working on getting their home set up along with therapy, and doctor appointments. The post also asked for prayers, as he has a long road to recovery.
Comments / 0