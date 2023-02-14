Open in App
Troup, TX
See more from this location?
KETK / FOX51 News

‘It’s a step forward:’ East Texas community supporting Cooper Reid’s return

By Averie Klonowski,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F7H3I_0knXW09S00

TROUP, Texas ( KETK ) — The Cooper Reid 22 Prayers and Updates Facebook page recently shared that Troup High School junior, Cooper Reid, will be making the trip back home on Feb. 15, after being treated in a Houston hospital for months.

Mahomes, Hurts and beyond: Does Texas produce the best football talent?

Reid suffered a significant head injury on the field while playing in his high school football game in September, since then the school and town have rallied around his family .

“Praying for him, all the churches, having functions we had auctions , lots of financial help. Proud for the community on that,” said Bo Steele, a Troup resident.

The community is grateful that he and his family get to come home.

“We are all excited because we feel like it’s a step forward for Cooper. He is going to be busy while he is here, rehabbing and doing some doctor stuff,” said Cindy Steele, a Troup resident.

She shared that Reid’s injury has impacted the entire town .

“I do know that it gave us a deeper appreciation of family, and what it means to be faced with that kind of an injury many of us don’t have any idea, but it showed the spirit of the town and wanted to help,” Cindy said.

East Texan catches one of the largest Largemouth Bass in state history

The Troup community has come together in many ways to support the Reid family .

“Everybody is behind the family, and everybody in the little town of Troup knows that whatever they need, we are more than willing to do to help them,” said Bo Steele.

With a long road to recovery, the family has the entire town in their corner.

“People will pull together, and people from all over the country that still post on that website, that their prayers are still with him and that they are still thinking of him,” Cindy said.

The Cooper Reid #22 Prayers and Updates Facebook shared that they have been learning how to take care of Cooper, and working to be as hands-on as they can. They are reportedly working on getting their home set up along with therapy, and doctor appointments. The post also asked for prayers, as he has a long road to recovery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygAr4_0knXW09S00

Your news, delivered daily. Sign up for KETK and FOX51’s newsletters for the latest news, sports and weather alerts across East Texas. Customize your inbox with the categories you’re interested in.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Excelling through segregated athletics at Emmett J High School
Tyler, TX1 day ago
City of Tyler honors the first 11 Black families
Tyler, TX3 days ago
Longview is putting ‘Big Tech’ in little hands
Longview, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Springtime allergies are already peaking in East Texas
Tyler, TX9 hours ago
Brookshire Racing to host 10th annual FRESH 15 race
Tyler, TX1 day ago
Elkhart mayor signs Monarch Pledge to protect endangered butterflies
Elkhart, TX11 hours ago
UT Tyler head men’s basketball coach Louis Wilson resigns from position
Tyler, TX10 hours ago
Police find body of Tennessee man in East Texas creek
Palestine, TX21 hours ago
Martins Mill beats Lapoynor, advancing to state, Winnsboro also advances
Winnsboro, TX2 days ago
No injuries reported in RV, structure fire in Mineola
Mineola, TX11 hours ago
Upcoming Kilgore Artwalk showcases local art
Kilgore, TX15 hours ago
LIST: East Texas fish frys for 2023 Lent season
Tyler, TX4 days ago
Tyler Library to host book sale
Tyler, TX10 hours ago
Ex-Tyler ISD teacher arrested, accused of having improper relationship with middle school student
Tyler, TX14 hours ago
One Love Longview hosts Be A Bridge event, offering training for mental health professionals
Longview, TX3 days ago
Congressman Moran visits The Brook Hill School
Bullard, TX5 days ago
What to plant, when to plant: It’s time to prepare your garden for spring
Tyler, TX3 days ago
East Texans participate in Ash Wednesday
Tyler, TX5 days ago
Three local East Texas libraries receive excellence award
Nacogdoches, TX4 days ago
Taco Bell is coming to Whitehouse
Whitehouse, TX16 hours ago
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission’s Triumph Village accepting food donations
Tyler, TX7 hours ago
High Street bridge replacement in Longview, other construction to cause changes for drivers
Longview, TX6 hours ago
Funeral services announced for Henderson ISD student
Henderson, TX4 days ago
‘It is here and it’s very dangerous’: East Texas schools fight fentanyl crisis with education
Palestine, TX3 days ago
Rusk County FFA, 4-H students showing off animal projects at County Expo
Henderson, TX4 days ago
Zonta Club hosting 48th annual Antiques Show and Sell
Tyler, TX15 hours ago
Henderson Police Department accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy
Henderson, TX15 hours ago
Timpson knocks off Union Grove 100-51 in the area round
Timpson, TX4 days ago
Alto ISD announces switch to 4-day school week
Alto, TX5 days ago
SPECIAL REPORT: How ‘terrible’ is Toll 49 really?
Tyler, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy