VA hospital holds pin ceremony for veteran patients

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The James E Van Zandt VA Hospital recognized eight veteran patients for their service on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

They recognized them as part of a national salute to veteran patients.

Each of the veteran’s got a certificate along with a pin that corresponded to their armed forces branch.

Additionally, they were also given a Valentine’s Day gift with handmade cards from community members.

