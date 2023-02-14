Open in App
Blair County, PA
WTAJ

VA hospital holds pin ceremony for veteran patients

By Rebecca Parsons,

13 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The James E Van Zandt VA Hospital recognized eight veteran patients for their service on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

They recognized them as part of a national salute to veteran patients.

Each of the veteran’s got a certificate along with a pin that corresponded to their armed forces branch.

Additionally, they were also given a Valentine’s Day gift with handmade cards from community members.

