Weslaco High School student arrested after search warrant reveals invasive recordings, police say

WESLACO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A Weslaco High School student was arrested after a search warrant of a cell phone revealed intimate recordings of people on campus without their knowledge, police said.

At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, police identified the suspect as 17-year-old Joseph Greg Trevino. Trevino was arrested on charges of invasive visual recording, a state jail felony, police said.

In a news release, the police department stated the student was investigated after authorities received a tip through the Weslaco Crime Stoppers app on Friday, Feb. 10. The tip accused Trevino of being in possession of child pornography, police said.

An investigation into the report led to the discovery of invasive recordings in his possession, the news release stated.

“A preliminary review of the digital forensic evidence shows individuals exposing their ‘intimate areas’ in a school setting without their knowledge or consent,” the release stated.

Weslaco Police Chief Joel Rivera cited the analysis of metadata as the method used to determine where the images were taken.

“Upon preliminary inspection of those images, it looks like its a school setting like a locker room or a restroom, or something of that nature,” Rivera said.

On Tuesday, the student was taken into custody on a charge of invasive visual recording, police said. The student is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

“The Weslaco Police Department is working with Weslaco Independent School District to further its investigation, and more charges are possible as the victims are identified, and the full extent of the student’s actions are uncovered,” the release stated.

Trevino’s was issued a bond amount of $15,000.

The case remains under investigation and those with information are asked to contact the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968-TIPS (8477.)

