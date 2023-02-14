Open in App
Burien, WA
B-Town (Burien) Blog

Exchange Club of Highline’s Auction and Dinner fundraiser will be Mar. 25

By B-Town Blog Staff,

13 days ago

The Exchange Club of Highline Auction and Dinner – coming Saturday, March 25, 2023 – is an annual event that is not to be missed.

Doors will open at 5:45 p.m., with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. at St. Bernadette School’s Auditorium (map below).

This fundraiser is an opportunity for members of the Highline community to come together and support hyper local charities and organizations.

The event includes a silent auction, a live auction, games, contests, and a sit-down dinner with wine and beer.

The silent auction features a wide variety of items donated by local businesses and community members. These can include gift cards, vacation packages, art, jewelry, and more. Guests can peruse the items and bid on them throughout the evening.

The live auction is a high-energy event featuring unique and valuable items. The auctioneer will work to get the highest bids possible for items like one-of-a-kind experiences, vacation packages, and concert tickets. It’s always exciting to watch the bidding wars unfold and see who will go home a winner!

Throughout the evening, guests can enjoy a delicious meal prepared by Nirmal’s Restaurant in Pioneer Square.

The menu this year features a range of options, including salmon, vegetarian pasta, or chicken.

There will be plenty of opportunities to socialize and network with other members of the Highline community.

ALL proceeds from the event go to support local charities and organizations. Beneficiaries include organizations that work to support veterans, children in need, and victims of domestic violence. The event is a great way to have fun and give back to the community at the same time.

Get Tickets Now

Tickets are $45 each, and if you’re interested in attending, please reach out to Michelle Codd at (206) 963-3251 or Vickie Peden (206) 949-6770.

“This is an event that always sells out, so be sure to get your tickets early.

“Whether you’re a longtime resident of Highline or new to the community, this is an event you won’t want to miss. Where else is there an opportunity to score Taylor Swift tickets?”

