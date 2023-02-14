Open in App
Elmira, NY
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Plays of the Week – 2/14

By Chuck Brame,

13 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

The 18 Sports team brings you the top plays of the week from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include a goal by Elmira College’s Shawn Kennedy and a basket by Jasmine Hilton to reach 1,000 career points at Mansfield University.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.

