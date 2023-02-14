Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
What Now Las Vegas

Opening At Eat Your Heart Out: Marc Vetri’s Fiorella

By Neil Cooney,

13 days ago

You might have heard: Durango Casino & Resort has finally made an announcement revealing the details on its food hall, which is due to open (along with the resort itself) in Fall 2023. What Now first reported on the food hall last summer, but at last we have a name: Eat Your Heart Out .

Eat Your Heart Out will feature several new-to-market concepts like Ai Pono Café and Marc Vetri ’s Fiorella , along with new locations from local brands like Yu-Or-Mi Sushi and Vesta Coffee . Over the next few weeks, What Now will take a closer look at a number of these concepts.

James Beard Award-winning chef Marc Vetri is bringing another Philadelphia concept to Las Vegas. Fiorella will open at Eat Your Heart Out, the food hall opening at Station Casinos’ upcoming Durango Casino & Resort. Vetri is the force behind Vetri Cucina , which has a location at the Palms .

Fiorella’s Philadelphia location opens with Antipasti like Wild Boar Terrine w/ Cherries & Chocolate and Treviso w/ Polenta, Gorgonzola & Hazelnut. Pasta dishes include Rigatoni w/ Fiorella Sausage Ragu; Fusilli w/ Mussels, Cauliflower & Speck Breadcrumbs; and Lobster Conchiglie w/ Sauce Americaine.

To drink: cocktails like the Dirty Pasta Water Martini ( gin or vodka, pasta water, olive ) the Brown Butter Old Fashioned, and Pearant Trap ( argala, spiced pear, ginger, lemon ) are accompanied by zero-proof mocktails like the Cavolo Fresca with cabbage, lemon, and sugar. Beer and wine are served as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dy7oe_0knXNcas00
Rendering: Official


