eastidahonews.com

‘Dangerously cold’ wind chill warning issued for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning By Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com, 13 days ago

By Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com, 13 days ago

IDAHO FALLS — A “dangerously cold” wind chill warning has been issued in eastern Idaho, as well as continuing winter storm advisories. According to the ...